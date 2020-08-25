Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGEN. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.50.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $145.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. Repligen has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $159.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,897. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3,515.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,508,000 after buying an additional 6,836,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,368,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 497.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,710,000 after buying an additional 816,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after buying an additional 56,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.