Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) in a research report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.13% from the company’s previous close.

VERX opened at $28.30 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 160,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $2,859,583.94. Also, Director Terrence Kyle sold 56,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $997,039.16.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.