Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent-A-Center in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 21st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of RCII opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 596.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 65,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.