Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

RNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other Renasant news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $98,244.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 187,873 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 153,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Renasant by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 134,704 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.30. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

