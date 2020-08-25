Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Regenxbio by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Regenxbio by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regenxbio by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 367,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,586. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. Regenxbio has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

