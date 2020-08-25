Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $160,335.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

