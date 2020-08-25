Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zalando (ZAL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zalando (FRA: ZAL):

8/19/2020 – Zalando was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Zalando was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Zalando was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €65.50 ($77.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Zalando was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Zalando was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Zalando was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Zalando was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Zalando was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Zalando was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Zalando was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Zalando was given a new €65.50 ($77.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Zalando was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded up €1.26 ($1.48) on Tuesday, reaching €70.86 ($83.36). The company had a trading volume of 503,584 shares. Zalando SE has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.75.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

