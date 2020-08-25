RealChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $137,819.01 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. RealChain has a market capitalization of $137,819.01 and approximately $11,016.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. During the last week, RealChain has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.54 or 0.05766117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014139 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,951,412 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

