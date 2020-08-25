Raymond James Reiterates Sell Rating for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.