Raymond James Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.63.

DG stock opened at $198.32 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $202.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

