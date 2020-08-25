Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $557.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.12. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 153,725 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2,328.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 117,582 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 142.0% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 127,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 74,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.