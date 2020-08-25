Quantis Network (QUAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $4,565.56 and $14.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

