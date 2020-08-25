Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.30

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 3490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

