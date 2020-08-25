QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.10

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.10 and last traded at $115.78, with a volume of 44136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

