Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.33. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. On average, analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Qiwi’s payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Qiwi by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 286,605 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 208,808 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 297,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 194,392 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Qiwi by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 413,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

