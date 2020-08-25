Qbao Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,185.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Qbao has a total market cap of $315,513.92 and $4,185.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000083 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

