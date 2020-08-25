QAD (QADA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QAD stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. QAD has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $349,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $434,089.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QADA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

