Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Friday, August 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $294,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

