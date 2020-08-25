Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Raised by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Truist Securiti increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.42.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $165.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $165.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

