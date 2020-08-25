Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.25.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

