Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Issued By Wedbush

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NYSE:LB opened at $29.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. L Brands’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

