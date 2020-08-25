Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MZDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.08.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

