Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

MPC opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,546,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,560,000 after purchasing an additional 80,613 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

