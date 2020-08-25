Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Eastgroup Properties Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eastgroup Properties in a research report issued on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Shares of EGP opened at $133.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

