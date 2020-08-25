Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.57 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $134.76 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 786.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 345.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

