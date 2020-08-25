Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lowered by Truist Securiti

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

GOCO opened at $15.51 on Monday. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

