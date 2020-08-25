Q DAO Governance token v1.0 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 62.4% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00024680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $197,940.52 and $22.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00126367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.01721809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00192217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00151729 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,833 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

