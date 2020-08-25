PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Receives $69.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 527.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

