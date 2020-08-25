PTON (PTON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. PTON has a market cap of $476,297.32 and approximately $23.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00129342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.54 or 0.01730508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00192797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00155559 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.