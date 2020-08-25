PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.92.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

The Fly

