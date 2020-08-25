Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. TheStreet raised Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 76.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRLB opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.73. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $138.20.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

