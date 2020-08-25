Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Short Interest Update

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,186,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,833,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 481,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.32.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

