ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $85.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 20.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 984.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6,328.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 360.0% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

