Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Prologis by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 126.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $1,912,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.00. 2,015,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

