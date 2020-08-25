Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGR. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Progressive stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $92.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.