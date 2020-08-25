Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 186,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.