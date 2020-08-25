Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,763,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

QCOM stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $115.78. 44,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106,694. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

