Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 707 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cummins were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.12.

NYSE CMI traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.12. 525,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

