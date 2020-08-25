Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 544 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 447.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 431,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 352,813 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

