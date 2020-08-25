Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 853.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

