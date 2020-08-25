Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.