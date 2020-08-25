Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

