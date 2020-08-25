Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 2,700 iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 61,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.55. 78,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

