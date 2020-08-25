Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

GSK traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,493. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

