Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $231,000 in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,595 shares of company stock worth $12,060,652. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,128. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.06.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

