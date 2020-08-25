Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after buying an additional 879,121 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 212,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 20,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,437,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 203.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 373,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

