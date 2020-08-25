Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 2,857 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,599.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,853,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,742,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 265,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,965.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 228,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 225,332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. 40,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,520. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.89.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

