Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

