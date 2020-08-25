PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Short Interest Update

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.08. 736,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,868. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 140.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in PPG Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

