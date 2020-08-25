Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.42. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.60 EPS.

Shares of POR opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.56.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

